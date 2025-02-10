Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

30 Under 30: Deadline extended!

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  10 February, 2025

There is only a short time left to nominate yourself or a colleague for this year’s 30 Under 30 via our now extended the deadline of Tuesday 18 February.

Last month, we announced the return of Harpers 30 Under 30 as we embark on our latest search to find the wine & spirit industry’s future leaders.

There is just over a week to go, so click here to nominate now and make sure your name is considered by our judges.

You do not need to nominate yourself or be nominated more than once. If your name has been submitted by 18 February, we will then follow up with you directly to discuss the next stages.

Judging will take place in April, where we will once again be gathering a top panel from across the industry to whittle down our final list. Returning judges will include Katy Keating, MD, Flint Wines; Michael Saunders, CEO, Coterie Holdings; Miles Beale, chief executive, WSET; and Regine Lee MW, MD, Indigo Wine. We also have a special guest judge, Canned Wine Co’s Ben Franks, who was one of our standout champions last year.

The final 30 Under 30 2025 list will then be announced at this year’s LWF and published in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s June issue, in print and online.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with n...

Hallgarten announces exclusive Bordeaux...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

New Zealand pioneer Peter Babich passes...

Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95