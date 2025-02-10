30 Under 30: Deadline extended!

By Harpers Editorial team

There is only a short time left to nominate yourself or a colleague for this year’s 30 Under 30 via our now extended the deadline of Tuesday 18 February.

Last month, we announced the return of Harpers 30 Under 30 as we embark on our latest search to find the wine & spirit industry’s future leaders.

There is just over a week to go, so click here to nominate now and make sure your name is considered by our judges.

You do not need to nominate yourself or be nominated more than once. If your name has been submitted by 18 February, we will then follow up with you directly to discuss the next stages.

Judging will take place in April, where we will once again be gathering a top panel from across the industry to whittle down our final list. Returning judges will include Katy Keating, MD, Flint Wines; Michael Saunders, CEO, Coterie Holdings; Miles Beale, chief executive, WSET; and Regine Lee MW, MD, Indigo Wine. We also have a special guest judge, Canned Wine Co’s Ben Franks, who was one of our standout champions last year.

The final 30 Under 30 2025 list will then be announced at this year’s LWF and published in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s June issue, in print and online.











