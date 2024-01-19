30 Under 30 is back for 2024: Nominate now!

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers 30 Under 30 is officially back for its third year as we embark on our latest search to find the wine & spirit industry’s future leaders.

Last year, our definitive list of the industry’s up-and-coming talent was announced at the London Wine Fair, where friends and colleagues gathered to cheer on the achievements of the under 30s who have been blazing a trail in wines and spirits.

In 2024, we’re back for more – and we need members of trade of all ages and from all sectors to help us identify those individuals who deserves to make our shortlist.

We welcome self-nominations too. So, whether you’re front or back of house, in retail, production, NPD, supply management, marketing, buying or more, if you’re 29 or under before 20 February and carving your own path in UK wine & spirits, we want to hear from you.

Nominating is simple. Just click on the link below where you will be prompted to provide a few simple details, including the name of your nominee, their place of work and a brief description of why they should be considered. Harpers will take things from there by following up with nominees and asking for evidence to support their nomination. This will then also help us to decide who to crown our standout champions for 2024 across six categories: leadership, commitment, communication, education, innovation and sustainability.

Click here to nominate now!

This year, we are once again looking for candidates who demonstrate entrepreneurship in all aspects of their role or business. Last year’s champions included Sunday Brunch regular Hannah Crosbie, also the founder of the Dalston Wine Club, and Rob Maynard, former director and co-owner of Wild Flor restaurant who has just opened his first bottle shop in Sussex.

Judging will take place in April, where we will once again be gathering a top panel from across the industry to whittle down our final list. Last year’s judges included Regine Lee MW, MD, Indigo Wine; Robin Copestick, MD, Freixenet Copestick; Rachel Webster, business development director, WSET; and Andrew Bewes, MD, Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

Deadline for nominations is 20 February.

We look forward to receiving your nominations, with the full 30 Under 30 2024 list to be announced at this year’s LWF and published in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s May issue, in print and online.









