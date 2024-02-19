Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

30 Under 30: Final call for nominations

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  19 February, 2024

Tomorrow’s deadline to nominate yourself or a colleague for Harpers’ 30 Under 30 is almost here.

Harpers has had a fantastic response to this year’s search for the industry’s next-gen talent – the results of which will be announced at this year’s London Wine Fair in May.

We want to make sure this list is as diverse as possible, folding in talent from all sectors and backgrounds across the UK.

So if you’re yet to hit send on your nomination, do make sure you submit before 5pm tomorrow, 20 February, when we officially close the entry process for 2024.

Click here to nominate now!

Whether you’re front or back of house, in retail, production, NPD development, supply management, marketing, buying or more, if you’re 29 or under as of tomorrow’s deadline, we want to hear from you.

We want to hear from employers and colleagues too. If you know someone under 30 who you believe has what it takes to stand among our firmament of stars of 2024, please do fill in the form.

Nominating is quick and simple. Just click on the link above where you will be prompted to provide a few simple details, including the name of your nominee and their place of work. Harpers will take things from there by following up with nominees directly, where we will be asking for evidence set against key criteria.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Profile: Hallgarten's new future with Co...

Tim Atkin MW: The problem with misplaced...

White hot: Demand for fizz pushes white...

Why mezcal could cure the ‘tequila timeb...

Wine Paris extends international reach

North South Wines and the Giesen Group j...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95