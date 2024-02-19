30 Under 30: Final call for nominations

By Harpers Editorial team

Tomorrow’s deadline to nominate yourself or a colleague for Harpers’ 30 Under 30 is almost here.

Harpers has had a fantastic response to this year’s search for the industry’s next-gen talent – the results of which will be announced at this year’s London Wine Fair in May.

We want to make sure this list is as diverse as possible, folding in talent from all sectors and backgrounds across the UK.

So if you’re yet to hit send on your nomination, do make sure you submit before 5pm tomorrow, 20 February, when we officially close the entry process for 2024.

Click here to nominate now!

Whether you’re front or back of house, in retail, production, NPD development, supply management, marketing, buying or more, if you’re 29 or under as of tomorrow’s deadline, we want to hear from you.

We want to hear from employers and colleagues too. If you know someone under 30 who you believe has what it takes to stand among our firmament of stars of 2024, please do fill in the form.

Nominating is quick and simple. Just click on the link above where you will be prompted to provide a few simple details, including the name of your nominee and their place of work. Harpers will take things from there by following up with nominees directly, where we will be asking for evidence set against key criteria.







