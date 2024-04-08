30 Under 30 to be announced live at the LWF

By Jo Gilbert

30 Under 30 is once again returning to the London Wine Fair (LWF), where we will be announcing this year’s final list live at 12.45pm on Monday 20 May.

Harpers would like to invite nominees and their friends and colleagues to this lively session, where we will be celebrating the best and brightest up and coming talent within the UK drinks trade.

Like last year, we will be kicking off in the Centre Stage area, where we will be announcing who made it onto this year’s list. A panel discussion will then follow, with judges Kim Wilson, MD at North South Wines, and Regine Lee MW, MD of Indigo Wines, set to discuss some of the burning questions surrounding career development in the industry.

Read more: Majestic acquires Vagabond Wines

The sessions will be filled on a first come, first seated basis, so we advise you arrive early to avoid disappointment.

The session is one of three taking place at the LWF from Agile Media – parent company of Harpers Wine & Spirit.

At 2pm, Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole will lead a discussion titled ‘Counting the Costs of Sustainability’. With investment of resources front-loaded, panellists will discuss how and when environmental and social sustainable advancements translate into greater economic sustainability for businesses.

Lucy Britner, editor of Harpers’ sister title Drinks Retailing, is also hosting a session, based on a campaign focused around alcohol duties (11.30am).

Earlier this year, Harpers began its annual hunt for the next tranche of talented members of the UK drinks trade who were under 30 at the time of nomination.

Currently we are asking our nominees to provide further evidence to support their submissions. If you haven’t done so already, please fill out each section of the form before this week’s deadline of 14 April, as judging is due to take place next week.

The final 30 Under 30 list will then be announced live at the London Wine Fair at 12.45pm on 20 May, with the results also to be published online and in full in the June edition of the magazine.









