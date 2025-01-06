Food & Beverage programme relaunches to help 'struggling hospitality sector'

By James Lawrence

Leading restaurateur Neville Abraham CBE is encouraging applicants of all backgrounds to apply for his innovative F&B Manager Development Programme, initially launched in October last year.

One of the great stalwarts of UK hospitality and an ex-chair of Liberty Wines, Abraham set up the training project to “help individuals working in hospitality to develop managerial and leadership skills”.

He said: “We think that January is the perfect time to relaunch – we are holding a Q & A session for employers and candidates on 16 January at 4pm for those interested to learn more.

“Although restaurants and catering are finding it particularly tough at present it's also a good time to offer the right training to ambitious staff, especially if it doesn’t cost anything. This new course at Westminster Kingsway College assisted by Merlin Consultancy which I am backing should prove attractive to the right people.”

As reported in Harpers, the Neville Abraham Foundation supports organisations that enable people to have a “better chance of success regardless of background".

The hospitality veteran has also spearheaded parallel chef and hotel training courses, helping students from all backgrounds to gain a foothold in the industry.

“The majority of the learning takes place in a monthly workshop, generally in one of the individual's places of work, if that is agreeable, because it is much better to hold it in the hospitality area, so that successful applicants can realise that scale and possibilities in the sector.”

Those interested in applying can find out more at merlin-consultancy.com or by emailing hello@merlkin-consultancy.com

















