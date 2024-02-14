30 Under 30 nominations: One week left to go!

By Harpers Editorial team

There is just under one week left to nominate your colleagues (or yourself) for this year’s definitive guide to the industry’s up and coming talent.

Harpers is currently on the hunt to find the wine & spirits trade’s rising stars – and we need your help.

We’re asking the trade once again to tell us who deserves to make the list for 2024: who are the future leaders making a mark in the industry, whether they’re front or back of house, in retail, production, NPD development, supply management, marketing, buying or more.

We encourage self-nominations too. If you’re 29 or under as of next week’s deadline (20 February) and think you have what it takes to stand among our firmament of stars for 2024, please do fill in the form.

Click here to nominate now!

Nominating is quick and simple. Just click on the link above where you will be prompted to provide a few simple details, including the name of your nominee and their place of work. Harpers will take things from there by following up with nominees directly, where we will be asking for evidence set against key criteria. This will then also help us to decide who to crown our standout champions for 2024 across six categories: leadership, commitment, communication, education, innovation and sustainability.

Judging will take place in April, where we will once again be gathering a top panel from across the industry to whittle down our final list. Previous judges include Regine Lee MW, MD, Indigo Wine; Robin Copestick, MD, Freixenet Copestick; Rachel Webster, business development director, WSET; and Andrew Bewes, MD, Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

Deadline for nominations is 20 February.

We look forward to receiving your nominations, with the full 30 Under 30 2024 list to be announced at this year’s LWF and published in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s June issue, available in print and online.













