30 Under 30: Winners revealed

By Harpers Editorial

Straight from the live announcement at the London Wine Fair, Harpers brings you 2023's 30 Under 30 – the definitive list of the year’s up and coming talent.

Once again, we could like to congratulate the winners, while also recognising the work of all who applied. A total of 100 applications reached Harpers HQ back in February, with quality exceptionally high across a range of sectors.

Now, we can reveal the full list below. In alphabetical order, the list reveals the top candidates as picked by our panel of judges. In addition, you will find six standout Champions, who were picked in each key area of judging criteria (Leadership, Commitment, Communication, Education, Innovation and Sustainability).

Congratulations once again. For the full write-up, please refer to the upcoming edition of Harpers, available in print and online on 9 June.







Judges

Rachel Webster, business development director, WSET

Chantelle Christy, head of people, Drake & Morgan

Robin Copestick, MD, Freixenet Copestick

Regine Lee MW, MD, Indigo Wines

Andrew Bewes, Hallgarten

Kim Wilson, MD and founder, North Sound Wines







Alistair Benham

Winery Manager

Gusbourne Estate

Age: 29

Alex Watts

Brand Manager

Buckingham Schenk

Age: 28

Andrew Hoyle

Buying Assistant

Kingsland Drinks

Age: 29













Carl Evans

E-Commerce Manager

Saxtys Wines

Age: 29









Courtney Lowe

Commercial Finance Manager

Freixenet Copestick

Age: 26













Daisy Gatt

Brand Manager

Liberty Wines

Age: 27





* Sustainability Champion







David Bell

Vineyard Supervisor

Bolney Wine Estate

Age: 26







Dominique Blaxall

Social Media & Community Executive

Naked Wines

Age: 26













Ella Freeman

Marketing Manager - Symington Family Estates & Fortified

John E. Fells

Age: 29













Emily Jago

Group Wine Buyer

JKS Restaurants Group

Age: 28













Hannah Crosbie

Writer, presenter & founder of Dalston Wine Club

Age: 25

* Communication Champion







Jack Young

Marketing & Sales Executive

Indigo Wine

Age: 24













Jacqueline Szarmach

On-Trade Sales London

Wanderlust Wine

Age: 26











Jake Bennett-Day

Co-owner

Vino Gusto

Age: 27









Jennie Rose Linder

Senior Data Analyst

Naked Wines

Age: 29







Jessica Summer

Founder

Mouse & Grape

Age: 29















Jonathan Tiffany

Academy Buyer

Majestic Wine

Age: 28





Katherine Arthey

Marketing Optimisation Project Manager

Naked Wines

Age: 29











Kristina Whitney

Wine Trainer & Educator

Hallgarten & Novum Wines

Age: 27











Maddy Everington

Marketing Assistant

Liberty Wines

Age: 28









Martha Brown

Customer Services Supervisor

Liberty Wines

Age: 27







Melania Battiston

Head Sommelier/ Wine Buyer

Medlar Restaurant

Age: 26





Rebecca Wallis

Senior Account Manager

Phipps Relations

Age: 28







Rob Maynard

Director / Co Owner

Wild Flor

Age: 29

* Leadership Champion









Rob Wallis & Sam Hunt

Co-Founders

MOTH

Age: 29 & 28

* Innovation Champions





Roxane Dupuy

Head Sommelier

The Twenty-Two

Age: 29















Sam Bennington

Senior Project Implementation Specialist

Encirc

Age: 27







Sam Povey

Educator

WSET

Age: 27

* Education Champion











Saul Ethan Johnson

Bar Manager

The Fleece Hotel

Age: 21







Tom Cartwright

Area Sales Manager

Tanners Wines

Age: 26













