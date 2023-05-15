30 Under 30: Winners revealed

Straight from the live announcement at the London Wine Fair, Harpers brings you 2023's 30 Under 30 – the definitive list of the year’s up and coming talent.
Once again, we could like to congratulate the winners, while also recognising the work of all who applied. A total of 100 applications reached Harpers HQ back in February, with quality exceptionally high across a range of sectors.
Now, we can reveal the full list below. In alphabetical order, the list reveals the top candidates as picked by our panel of judges. In addition, you will find six standout Champions, who were picked in each key area of judging criteria (Leadership, Commitment, Communication, Education, Innovation and Sustainability).
Congratulations once again. For the full write-up, please refer to the upcoming edition of Harpers, available in print and online on 9 June.
Judges
Rachel Webster, business development director, WSET
Chantelle Christy, head of people, Drake & Morgan
Robin Copestick, MD, Freixenet Copestick
Regine Lee MW, MD, Indigo Wines
Andrew Bewes, Hallgarten
Kim Wilson, MD and founder, North Sound Wines
Alistair Benham
Winery Manager
Gusbourne Estate
Age: 29
Alex Watts
Brand Manager
Buckingham Schenk
Age: 28
Andrew Hoyle
Buying Assistant
Kingsland Drinks
Age: 29
Carl Evans
E-Commerce Manager
Saxtys Wines
Age: 29
Courtney Lowe
Commercial Finance Manager
Freixenet Copestick
Age: 26
Daisy Gatt
Brand Manager
Liberty Wines
Age: 27
* Sustainability Champion
David Bell
Vineyard Supervisor
Bolney Wine Estate
Age: 26
Dominique Blaxall
Social Media & Community Executive
Naked Wines
Age: 26
Ella Freeman
Marketing Manager - Symington Family Estates & Fortified
John E. Fells
Age: 29
Emily Jago
Group Wine Buyer
JKS Restaurants Group
Age: 28
Hannah Crosbie
Writer, presenter & founder of Dalston Wine Club
Age: 25
* Communication Champion
Jack Young
Marketing & Sales Executive
Indigo Wine
Age: 24
Jacqueline Szarmach
On-Trade Sales London
Wanderlust Wine
Age: 26
Jake Bennett-Day
Co-owner
Vino Gusto
Age: 27
Jennie Rose Linder
Senior Data Analyst
Naked Wines
Age: 29
Jessica Summer
Founder
Mouse & Grape
Age: 29
Jonathan Tiffany
Academy Buyer
Majestic Wine
Age: 28
Katherine Arthey
Marketing Optimisation Project Manager
Naked Wines
Age: 29
Kristina Whitney
Wine Trainer & Educator
Hallgarten & Novum Wines
Age: 27
Maddy Everington
Marketing Assistant
Liberty Wines
Age: 28
Martha Brown
Customer Services Supervisor
Liberty Wines
Age: 27
Melania Battiston
Head Sommelier/ Wine Buyer
Medlar Restaurant
Age: 26
Rebecca Wallis
Senior Account Manager
Phipps Relations
Age: 28
Rob Maynard
Director / Co Owner
Wild Flor
Age: 29
* Leadership Champion
Rob Wallis & Sam Hunt
Co-Founders
MOTH
Age: 29 & 28
* Innovation Champions
Roxane Dupuy
Head Sommelier
The Twenty-Two
Age: 29
Sam Bennington
Senior Project Implementation Specialist
Encirc
Age: 27
Sam Povey
Educator
WSET
Age: 27
* Education Champion
Saul Ethan Johnson
Bar Manager
The Fleece Hotel
Age: 21
Tom Cartwright
Area Sales Manager
Tanners Wines
Age: 26