Wines from Spain Awards Return for 2022

By James Bayley

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the first Wines from Spain Awards competition since 2019 will return this Spring to highlight the best Spanish wines available to the UK trade and press.

The awards celebrate quality and excellence in Spanish winemaking, with the aim of rewarding some of the top wines produced in Spain today. The competition is scheduled to take place on 3 May 2022.

In its eighth year, the Wines from Spain Awards competition will assess wines across all styles and categories. It provides the ‘ultimate’ Spanish wine list, spanning unique finds, rare gems and new market propositions.

Fernando Muñoz, UK director for Foods and Wines from Spain, said: “After a two-year break, we are delighted to bring back the awards. Our panel of judges will unearth Spanish wines of heritage rarely seen in the UK.”

The competition is positioning itself to provide a quality stamp of approval for trade customers and consumers, guiding them through the Spanish wine category and its champions. All wines are assessed following a rigorous judging process and are tasted blind by a team of judges. Led by Chair Tim Atkin MW, judges will be tasked with picking the top 100 wines of the competition before moving on to awarding ‘Champions’ in various categories, including Best in Show, Best Red over £10, Best Cava, Best Discovery, Best Rosado, or Best Premium White over £20.

Winning wines will be presented at the forthcoming Spanish Wine Awards Trade & Press tasting in London on 26 May 2022. In addition, a special awards evening will be held later in the year to present the ‘Champions’ in all key categories with their awards.

The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting at Lindley Hall on 28 June 2022 will also feature a special Wines from Spain Awards Highlights tasting table.

