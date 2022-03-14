Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wines from Spain Awards Return for 2022

By James Bayley
Published:  14 March, 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the first Wines from Spain Awards competition since 2019 will return this Spring to highlight the best Spanish wines available to the UK trade and press.

The awards celebrate quality and excellence in Spanish winemaking, with the aim of rewarding some of the top wines produced in Spain today. The competition is scheduled to take place on 3 May 2022.

In its eighth year, the Wines from Spain Awards competition will assess wines across all styles and categories. It provides the ‘ultimate’ Spanish wine list, spanning unique finds, rare gems and new market propositions. 

Fernando Muñoz, UK director for Foods and Wines from Spain, said: “After a two-year break, we are delighted to bring back the awards. Our panel of judges will unearth Spanish wines of heritage rarely seen in the UK.”

The competition is positioning itself to provide a quality stamp of approval for trade customers and consumers, guiding them through the Spanish wine category and its champions. All wines are assessed following a rigorous judging process and are tasted blind by a team of judges. Led by Chair Tim Atkin MW, judges will be tasked with picking the top 100 wines of the competition before moving on to awarding ‘Champions’ in various categories, including Best in Show, Best Red over £10, Best Cava, Best Discovery, Best Rosado, or Best Premium White over £20.

Winning wines will be presented at the forthcoming Spanish Wine Awards Trade & Press tasting in London on 26 May 2022. In addition, a special awards evening will be held later in the year to present the ‘Champions’ in all key categories with their awards.

The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting at Lindley Hall on 28 June 2022 will also feature a special Wines from Spain Awards Highlights tasting table.

For more information about the 2022 Wines from Spain Awards, contact: winesfromspain@otaria.co.uk.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Russian buyers blocked from Barcelona

C&C signs exclusive partnership with Moë...

Stoli Group announces rebrand in respons...

Tempranillo becomes most planted grape i...

Holly Ninnes to head up wine division at...

Trade celebrates achievements while tack...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95