Nightjar gears up for a second round with Soho launch

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  11 March, 2022

Nightjar, the landmark speakeasy on Old Street is preparing to open its doors to a second site in Soho.

Nightjar Carnaby is taking over the basement of Kingly Court – a site with a long musical history – where the team will be aiming to revive the local live music scene alongside a menu of pre, during, and post-Prohibition-inspired cocktails.

Widely known as a pioneer of London mixology, and for putting Old Street on the cocktail map, the new site will be the second for founders Roisin Stimpson and Edmund Weil, who opened the original bar back in 2013 (followed by Smithfield Market’s Oriole in 2015).

The new bar will continue to pair lavishly garnished drinks with art deco interiors. Both are known as key parts of Nightjar’s DNA, and are as well associated with the offer as its late-night live jazz, blues and swing sessions.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to bring everything we’ve learnt over the last decade of Nightjar to such an iconic space in what was once the home of live music in London,” Weil and Stimpson said.

“The city has changed so much in that time, and as we started to emerge from the pandemic, we felt there was an even bigger appetite for what Nightjar has always provided – skilfully created cocktails, live music, and hospitality that culminates in an overall experience that can’t be found elsewhere.”

With an 85-cover venue in London’s West End, the bar is being positioned as a hotspot for theatregoers looking for innovative cocktails and late-night live music.

The Prohibition theme is still very much in full swing, with rare, revived and original cocktails sitting alongside Prohibition-era decor and a menu of vintage spirits and cocktails dating back to the mid-nineteenth century.





