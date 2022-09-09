The Tent (At The End Of The Universe)

By Harpers Editorial

17 Little Portland Street, London W1W 8BP

little-portland.com

Chef John Javier has opened up his Fitzrovia restaurant to the public with a new name and a new approach. Nestled on the ground floor of 17 Little Portland Street, this former members’ club has now been relaunched in order to reach a wider audience with its Mediterranean restaurant turned DJ-booth concept. The cuisine is changing, too, with broader influences such as dashi, kombu and yuzu kosho seasonings sitting alongside the more traditional Mediterranean staples. Drinks come via a concise, but quirky, list which sees Japanese whiskies sit alongside mezcals, CBD teas and herbal infusions. There’s a succinct selection of wines too, sourced predominantly from Europe. Cocktails play with spirits such as Chardonnay grape skin vodka and coconut Bourbon.







