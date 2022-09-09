Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    The Tent (At The End Of The Universe)

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  09 September, 2022

    17 Little Portland Street, London W1W 8BP

    little-portland.com

    Chef John Javier has opened up his Fitzrovia restaurant to the public with a new name and a new approach. Nestled on the ground floor of 17 Little Portland Street, this former members’ club has now been relaunched in order to reach a wider audience with its Mediterranean restaurant turned DJ-booth concept. The cuisine is changing, too, with broader influences such as dashi, kombu and yuzu kosho seasonings sitting alongside the more traditional Mediterranean staples. Drinks come via a concise, but quirky, list which sees Japanese whiskies sit alongside mezcals, CBD teas and herbal infusions. There’s a succinct selection of wines too, sourced predominantly from Europe. Cocktails play with spirits such as Chardonnay grape skin vodka and coconut Bourbon.




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Nick Gillett: Tequila’s dance with envir...

    What next for UK wine labelling scheme?

    Energy surcharges loom as restaurants fa...

    Sales and temperatures rise in tandem fo...

    Six month energy bills cap for businesses

    Systembolaget aims to halve emissions –...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

    Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

    The comfort of Another Round

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

    ...

    Spirits of Virtue - Trade Marketing Executive

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95