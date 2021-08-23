Callooh Callay to break hearts with The Duchess of Dalston

By Lisa Riley

The Duchess of Dalston

392 Kingsland Road, London E8 4AA

duchessofdalston.com



The Duchess of Dalston, a sibling to Callooh Callay cocktail bar, opened last month on London’s Kingsland Road.

The multi-faceted neighbourhood cocktail bar and brunch venue boasts a delicious selection of cocktails infused with home-grown herbs from the local area and using local ingredients linked to the community.

Named after the antagonist to the Queen of Hearts in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, The Duchess of Dalston has capacity for up to 70 covers indoors, either by way of booth seating or stools at the bar.

The menu is available to order via Deliveroo, allowing those local to the bar to choose from a selection of 25cl and 50cl cocktails and a selection of small plates and brunch dishes.







