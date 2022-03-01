Subscriber login Close [x]
Van Wyk Family Wines joins the Bancroft Portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  01 March, 2022

The UK based importer, Bancroft Wines, has added the Van Wyk Family Vineyards to its South African portfolio.

Jilly Kinnear, buyer at Bancroft Wines, said: “Bancroft is proud to be the importer of Constantia Glen wines, overseen by prizewinning winemaker Justin Van Wyk.

“Taking on the distribution of Justin’s highly personal project, Van Wyk Family Vineyards is a great opportunity and privilege. These hugely elegant and expressive wines are the perfect addition to our South African portfolio.”

2016 was Justin Van Wyk's first vintage under the Van Wyk Family Wines label.  It was formed out of an interest in sourcing grapes from old vines, specifically Chenin Bland and Cinsault from what he describes as ‘undiscovered’ vineyards.  

Since its inception, he has been known to work continuously on exploring the vineyards of the Cape to discover parcels and sites which offered the best potential.







