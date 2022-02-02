Wine Importers 'looks to future' with management reshuffle

By James Lawrence

Scotland-based distributor Wine Importers, part of the Murray Capital Group, has announced key changes to its top team, anticipating “growing demand as the economy fully reopens”.

A major part of the reshuffle is the appointment of Neil Renton (pictured) as managing director. Renton, formerly sales director at Wine Importers, replaces Gordon White who will remain as a director before retiring at the end of 2022 after 36 years with the business.

Meanwhile, Graeme Broom has been promoted to the role of wine director and joins the leadership team. Broom spent three years leading a project to remodel the company’s wine portfolio, to ensure it continues to meet the tastes of consumers and offers a range of quality options for new and existing clients.

Gordon Nicol has also joined the business as director of finance and operations from C&C Group where he was on-trade finance business partner. He will be responsible for distribution and financial accounting.

Keith Murray, executive chairman of Wine Importers, commented: “Our scale and agility has allowed us to perform well in the face of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues.”

He added: “The Wine Importers team takes great pride in its deep knowledge and commitment to personal service, and we look forward to supporting the hospitality industry after a period of such turbulence and uncertainty. We anticipate unprecedented demand as the economy reopens.

“Continuity was our priority as we looked to the future and the appointments we have made ahead of Gordon White’s well-deserved retirement mean we continue in our mission of being Scotland’s most reliable wine merchant with confidence and optimism.”







