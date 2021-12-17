Subscriber login Close [x]
    Chantelle Nicholson's Apricity heads to Mayfair

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  17 December, 2021

    Apricity

    68 Duke Street, Mayfair, W1K 6JU

    apricityrestaurant.com

    Award-winning chef Chantelle Nicholson’s new restaurant Apricity will be coming to Mayfair in March next year. Following on from the success of her Hackney pop-up restaurant, Apricity will put seasonality and sustainability very much at the forefront with a diverse array of dishes containing seasonal and local produce. Apricity’s commitment to sustainability influences its drinks selection, with low-intervention wines that showcase the best that British vineyards have to offer. Nicholson’s restaurant will also feature a street terrace and a more exclusive Chef’s Table in the basement.





