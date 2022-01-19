Ledbury relaunch announced

By Harpers Editorial

The Ledbury

127 Ledbury Road, London W11 2AQ

theledbury.com

The fine dining world is very excited about the prospect of a Ledbury relaunch. Forced to close in 2020 due to the financial impact of successive lockdowns, antipodean owner Brett Graham announced last year that this temple of gastronomy would reopen in 2022. Graham plans to extend the dining room and building, opening to the public in the summer (exact date TBC). Whether the food will change remains to be seen, but the Ledbury has never put a culinary foot wrong since the award of its second Michelin star in 2010. Its return to grace will be hotly anticipated by London foodies.









