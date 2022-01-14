Subscriber login Close [x]
    Italian classics by way of Noci

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  14 January, 2022

    Noci

    4-6 Islington Green, London N1 2XA

    nocirestaurant.co.uk

    In February, Louis Korovilas, formerly of Marylebone stalwart Locanda Locatelli, will open Noci, a new neighbourhood pasta restaurant in the heart of Islington Green. Noci – which translates as ‘walnut’ in Italian – will draw inspiration from Korovilas’ travels across Italy and the rich, regional specialties of the country with a short, seasonal menu of pastas and a modern take on Italian street food snacks. Mirroring Italian food culture, dishes will change with the seasons, using only the freshest available ingredients delivered daily from local suppliers. For example: a classic Neapolitan Genovese ragu, traditionally known as ‘poor man’s ragu’ due to its overwhelming ratio of onions to meat, will offer a hearty sauce of veal, pork and onions tossed with tubes of paccheri, while an open herbed lamb shoulder ravioli will provide the perfect comforting winter dish. An expertly curated selection of Italian wines and spirits will help lubricate all this gluttony.




