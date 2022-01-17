San Carlo prepares to launch Cicchetti Knightsbridge

By Harpers Editorial

Cicchetti Knightsbridge

6 Hans Road, London SW3 1RX

sancarlocicchetti.co.uk

Cicchetti is due to bring some Italian glamour to Knightsbridge in April. Pioneered by the San Carlo restaurant empire, the new site will be the 25th restaurant for the group, and the third Cicchetti in London, following the critical success of the brand in Piccadilly and Covent Garden. Open seven days a week and offering contemporary Italian dining, the menu – as the name suggests – will offer an elevated and refined take on cicchetti, the authentic Italian plates typically served in traditional bácari (informal bars) in Venice. A wide selection of Italian wines, Prosecco, spirits and cocktails will also be available. The interiors, overseen by London and LA design studio Fettle, will be inspired by classical Venetian architecture.







