St Pancras' Booking Office given a Victoriana refurb

By Jo Gilbert

Booking Office 1869

Euston Road, London NW1 2AR

booking-office.co.uk

Set between the traditional surrounds of the Renaissance hotel and the ultra-modern Eurostar platforms, the newly refurbished and relaunched Booking Office 1869 leans into its Victorian-era heritage by transporting guests to the golden age of steam travel. In the shadow of several towering palm trees, guests are invited to sit at St Pancras’ original 19th-century booking office turned bar, to sip Earl Grey-infused punches or a classic Martini. Chef Patrick Powell similarly combines new and old in his menu, focusing on classic dishes with a modern twist. The drinks selection, curated by Jack Porter, also features a variety of Champagnes and non-alcoholic beverages alongside Victorian-inspired cocktails.







