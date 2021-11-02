Ellis Wines’ head wine buyer Matthew Cooper passes away

By Michelle Perrett

Matthew Cooper, head wine buyer of Ellis Wines, with whom he had worked for 25 years, has sadly passed away.

He was involved in an accident abroad and suffered a major injury from which he unfortunately did not recover. He was surrounded by his family when he passed away in hospital last week.

Cooper had been with Ellis Wines for nearly two and a half decades, and was described by the company as “an integral part of the Ellis family”. In his role as head buyer he was instrumental in the development of its portfolio and the success of the company.

Ellis Wines is an independent, family-owned on-trade supplier that has been in business since 1822, and one that is recognised for sourcing and delivering great wines and fresh finds to the restaurants it services.

In a statement, the company said: “A much-loved colleague and friend, Matthew’s zest for life and extraordinary ability to make everyone feel special will be sorely missed. He loved to share his knowledge of wine and so much more, which was an inspiration to all those around him. All of our producers and partners across the world held Matthew in the highest regard and he struck abiding friendships with so many of them.”

He was also well known and respected amongst colleagues and peers in the wine world and was known for his judging in wine competitions.

He was also known for his love of sport that equalled his love of wine and beer, and was a lifelong West Ham supporter. As a huge cricket fan and an excellent golfer, he was described by Ellis Wines as knowing “the rules of every sport imaginable and always had the answer to the most obscure question”.

“His love for his two children was of paramount importance and our thoughts are with them, his mother and sister.

“His enthusiasm, joie de vivre and positive and outgoing nature endeared him to all who knew him. We have all lost a great friend and his passing leaves a huge gap at Ellis Wines and the wine world as a whole.”









