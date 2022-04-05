Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Alex Hurley, London Cru

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  05 April, 2022

Jo Gilbert talks to the English wine innovator about how the past two years have helped to super-charge the category via London Cru, the Roberson Wines-owned urban winery.

The past few years have been very exciting for English wine. Since 2017 we have been making wines exclusively from vineyards roughly one hour from London in Kent, Essex and West Sussex. While sparkling is still king in the UK, our Bacchus, Pinot Gris Pet Nat, and Pinot Noir Précoce have also proven themselves in some of the best places across London.

Recently, it has been great to see so many fabulous chefs and venues listing English wines. Customers are now asking for English sparkling and early ripening grape varieties which excel in the UK, such as Bacchus.

Just a few years back it was a rarity to see English sparkling, let alone still wine on a menu. These days, they can be found on some of the best lists in London.

A combination of factors have been driving this move. Certainly, there’s been growing interest from our consumers to eat and drink local. The quality of wine is also getting better as our industry grows and becomes more professional.

English wine is one of the most exciting regions in the world right now. The next few years promise an adventure of different wine styles, grape varieties, and wild vintage variation. A truly exciting place to make and drink wine!








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Portuguese wine is perfectly poised for...

Concha y Toro goes after greater share o...

Glass bottles to be excluded from DRS in...

Less choice and higher prices from new i...

Major prices hikes for wine drinkers, as...

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95