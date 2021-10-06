Subscriber login Close [x]
Côtes de Bordeaux to host virtual trade training event

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  06 October, 2021

A dedicated virtual trade training event to explore the wines of Côtes de Bordeaux is being held on 19 October 2021.

The event, hosted by École du Vin de Bordeaux tutor Russell Dent, will see trade attendees taste an exciting selection of wines from each Côtes appellation and discover why this region is an "epicentre of winemaking innovation".

This intimate virtual tasting session will look in depth at the Côtes de Bordeaux appellation and what makes its wines so distinctive.

Dent will be joined by two winemakers live from Bordeaux to discuss their terroirs and specifications of the Côtes areas.

After a brief introduction, attendees will taste six wines which currently are not sold in the UK market from Côtes de Blaye, Cadillac, Castillon and Sainte-Foy.

The aim of the session is to show what great value for money these modern wines offer.

It is set to be a fun and informative tasting of Côtes wines that will help to expand knowledge, and appreciate the intricacies that grapes, climate, soils and vinification techniques can have on a wine.

Attendees will also be offered attendees the opportunity to request full bottles of the wines tasted if they are of interest on a first come, first served basis.

The event will run on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, between 4pm and 5.15pm.

Please note that registering is an expression of interest and places will be allocated once registration has closed. The organisers will be in touch via email confirming the space, wine arrival and the zoom link.

Click here for more details and to book.

