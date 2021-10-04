Six by Nico launches new flagship

By Jo Gilbert

Six by Nico Canary Wharf

6 Chancellor Passage, London E14 5EA

www.sixbynico.co.uk

A new site for Six by Nico has opened in Canary Wharf, where it will serve as the group’s flagship restaurant. The venue will be the largest to date and is the eighth location in the group’s portfolio, which is spread across England, Ireland and Scotland. As the brainchild of Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone, Six by Nico aims to be a foodie haven in modern, contemporary surroundings, where diners will be treated to a new six course menu every six weeks.



Timeless décor and foodie options major here, with the first of a number of planned rotating menus themed around the British chip shop. A separate 40-cover cocktail bar area will round out the offering, with wine pairing menus also available.









