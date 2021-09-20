Graft Wine Company launches efficient tasting for Covid-era

By Michelle Perrett

Specialist importer the Graft Wine Company is marking a return to in-person portfolio tastings this month with an efficient tasting titled The Hundred.

As the country has has reopened and the majority of hospitality venues are operating without restrictions, physical wine tastings are also starting up. The Graft Wine Company tasting in London on September 27 will feature a concise selection of 100 wines from across its portfolio with no more than two per producer.

Graft marketing director Nik Darlington recently revealed to Harpers how it was bouncing back after the shock of Covid.

Graft marketing director Nik Darlington said that the decision to limit the tasting to just a hundred wines rather than the normal figure of two to three hundred, was due to time being precious for buyers and needing to ensure there was a manageable number of wines.

“This is traditionally such a busy time of year for everyone in the trade, buyers and suppliers, getting festive season wine lists and programmes sorted and well as securing those vital listings,” said Darlington.

“And while there aren’t maybe as many tastings this autumn, after two years away and everything that’s happened in between we know the trade is still treading gingerly back towards normality.

“Everyone’s time is precious so this year we’re aiming for the autumn’s most efficient portfolio tasting with a manageable number of wines in an accessible location.”

The event will take place at Brunswick House restaurant, next to Vauxhall station, from 10am till 5.30pm on September 27.

Darlington added: “These are one hundred wines that will offer a top insight into what makes Graft tick as a supplier, painting a vivid picture of the types of wines that we get most excited about.”

The Graft Wine Company was created in summer 2019 by the merger of Red Squirrel Wine and The Knotted Vine. The supplier works with restaurants, pubs, hotels and independent wine merchants across the UK.

The company recently appointed two new sales people while also reopening a London office.









