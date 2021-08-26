Famille Helfrich tasting moves to London and Manchester

By Lisa Riley

The Famille Helfrich portfolio tasting, which normally takes place in Birmingham, will this year move to Manchester and London in a bid to increase awareness in those areas.

Moreover, the tastings will mark the official launch of the extensive new European wine and spirits list from Famille Helfrich – the independent and on-trade arm of Les Grands Chais de France.

Taking place on 5 and 12 October respectively, Famille Helfrich said it hoped the new locations – Manchester Hall and 67 Pall Mall – would open up the event to a wider audience of its existing customers and drive new business as part of its new expansion plans in these areas.

“The tastings are our opportunity to showcase our extensive portfolio of exceptional wines from across France, the rest of Europe and now the New World to new audiences at opposite ends of the country,” said Chris Davies, sales director of Famille Helfrich.

“These wines are all exclusive to the on-trade and independent sector and we tailor our offering to meet their unique needs,” he added.

The tastings will showcase a carefully chosen snapshot of around 250 wines alongside a small selection of spirits taken from the new list, which has been extended to include 870 wines from both fully owned and partner properties, as well as over 50 different spirits.

In addition to presenting European wines, the tastings will also unveil for the first time wines from Las Niñas – a 40ha property in Chile recently purchased by Les Grands Chais de France.

Other New World wines will also for the first time be available at the tastings from the Paul Sapin range.

Visitors will be able to sample a mixture of exclusive parcels from Burgundy, Bordeaux and the South of France, all of which can be delivered in time for the busy Christmas buying period, with regional French winemaking experts on hand to guide visitors round the tasting, along with Rhône Valley winemaker, Claire Clavel – owner of Clavel Wines.

Last month, Famille Helfrich recruited Julien Dillmann as national account manager to spearhead its quest to grow and support its customer base in London and the South.

The business launched its first UK portfolio tasting in Birmingham in 2019.