Famille Helfrich recruits to grow business in London and the South

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 July, 2021

Famille Helfrich, the on-trade and independent merchant arm of French winemaker Les Grands Chais de France, has recruited Julien Dillmann as national account manager to spearhead its quest to grow and support its customer base in London and the South.

Starting with the business next month, Dillmann will be responsible for the strategic development of Famille Helfrich’s route-to-market in the south of the country with a strong focus on its wholly owned Châteaux and Domaines. 

Day to day he will manage and develop key accounts within both the on-trade and independent sector as well as wholesale.

A qualified wine professional, French-born Dillmann began his career in Strasbourg and Paris before moving to London in 2011 and joining the wine industry. 

He brings with him “extensive experience and a strong track record” that draws from his time in retail, wholesale, fine wine and the premium on-trade, said Famille Helfrich. 

“We are really pleased to have Julien on-board to help develop and drive sales of our fabulous wines into London and the South,” said Chris Davies, sales director for Famille Helfrich.   

“Not only will Julien make new customers aware of the breadth of our offering, he will also build the premium image of Famille Helfrich wines in some of London’s top fine dining establishments.”   

In the UK, his wine career started in retail at Spirited Wines followed by fine wine merchant, Davy’s, before moving into the on-trade with H2vin where he was responsible for sales and business development. Most recently he was at Corney & Barrow, where he held the position of senior on-trade sales executive responsible for business growth and development across the London fine dining scene.

Les Grands Chais de France owns 3,300ha across 60+ Châteaux and Domaines, 80% of which is exported.


 

