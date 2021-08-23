Seaside pop-ups for Cockburn’s Port

Cockburn’s Port is hoping to encourage more “unexpected ways” of drinking Port with two seaside-themed pop-up bars this summer, one in Brighton and one in Falmouth.

The pop-ups will centre around the Cockburn’s Port van, which will be serving up samples of the producer’s recently launched Tails of the Unexpected range, giving visitors the chance to experience Port in “a whole new light”.

Samples will include three signature serves that have been developed with mixologists from London and Porto, which are: The ‘Port & Lemon', which features Ruby Soho premium ruby Port; The ‘Tawny & Ginger', which is made from tawny Port Tawny Eyes and The ‘Port & Tonic’ or ‘P&T’, which is made with White Heights.

“With our new Tails of the Unexpected range, we wanted to live up to the name and do something that surprises people and makes them reconsider everything they thought they knew about Port,” said Rob Symington, director of Symington Family Estate, owners of Cockburn’s Port.

“That’s why we’re heading to the Great British seaside resorts of Falmouth and Brighton, where we’ll be giving people the chance to sample the brand new drinks in the range, and discover just how refreshing our signature serves can be.”

The experience will also include the chance to get nostalgic with traditional seaside games, including the ‘Cockerel Shy’ – a Cockburn’s twist on the regular coconut shy – and an interactive cut-out photo board.

Visitors can also enter a competition to win one of four Welcome Home boxes, which include a bottle of each of the Tails of the Unexpected range plus a selection of Cockburn’s Merch.

Cockburn’s unveiled the experimental Tails of the Unexpected at the end of July. Initially only available in Portugal and the UK, due to limited quantities, the trio is available via an online shop on the Cockburn’s site and select on-trade customers.



