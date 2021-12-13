Symington taps into rebellious side for Port-inspired speakeasy

By Jo Gilbert

With the mantra of “not your grandfather’s port club”, Symington Family Estates has teamed up with Rebel Port Club to launch a speakeasy style pop-up experience in London aimed at initiating a new generation of port drinkers.

Located in a hidden bar behind the shop front of Marylebone’s Chiltern Street Deli, the collaboration is a meeting of minds – and drinks – of leading port producer Symington Family Estates and the Chiltern Street Deli team.

Developed by the younger generation of the Symington family, the concept aims to challenge some of the received wisdom surrounding port – namely, that is it only drunk “in private members’ clubs” – by highlighting the best of the Porto lifestyle and the warmth of the Douro Valley.

“Port used to have some colourful associations, which were rooted in how and where it was traditionally drunk – particularly in private members’ clubs,” said Rob Symington, fifth generation port producer.

“Rebel Port Club takes this association and flips it on its head. Our objective is to create a cosy, welcoming and informal space where people can discover the full range of port styles (ruby, tawny and white) in both classic serves as well as some more rebellious cocktails.

“With the rise of UK visitors to Porto, we are seeing a new wave of excitement for port, as people learn more about the category and return home eager to replicate the serves and pairings from their holidays. We are excited to bring a bit of Portugal to London this Christmas season.”

Guests will taste two port cocktails, a vintage port and an aged tawny port, alongside deli classics, with the hope that Rebel Port Club will reach out to a demographic for whom port is not an obvious choice.

Rebel Port Club is open at Chiltern Street Deli every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 24 December 2021. After the holidays, the experience will continue into January, February and March 2022).











