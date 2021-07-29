Cockburn’s introduces ‘experimental’ Port trio

By Lisa Riley

Cockburn’s has produced a trio of experimental ports under the name Tails of the Unexpected.

Initially only available in Portugal and the UK, due to limited quantities, the range comprises Ruby Soho, Tawny Eyes & White Heights – each made to be enjoyed neat or in a mixed drink.

It will be available via an online shop on the Cockburn’s site and select on-trade customers.

The range was inspired by the Cockburn’s past, while pushing the boundaries of port-making to appeal to a new generation of port drinkers, with the concept aimed at celebrating “spontaneity and creativity”, said Cockburn’s owner Symington Family Estate.

“We are thrilled to share this new project with the world,” said Rob Symington, director of Symington Family Estate.

“We believe the wines, the serves, and the packaging represent an exciting innovation for the port trade. In addition, this is our first ever direct-to-consumer launch, and through the summer and autumn we want to engage a community of adventurous port drinkers in Portugal and the UK with this new concept,” he said.

Inspired by the heyday of the ‘Port and Lemon’, Ruby Soho is a premium ruby port blended using grapes that are typically reserved for the top Cockburn’s Vintage Ports.

Tawny Eyes is described as an “expressive and vibrant” barrel-aged tawny port, sourced from the finest casks usually destined for long-term ageing, while White Heights is a fragrant high grade, medium dry white port characterised by “remarkable lift and acidity”.

To celebrate the launch of Tails of the Unexpected, Cockburn’s is hosting a Street Art competition in Porto and throwing a series of secret gigs in bars throughout the city.

In the UK, it will be popping up at the seaside towns of Brighton and Falmouth to give holidaymakers a chance to be amongst the first people to experience these newcomers.

















