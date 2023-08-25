Second outing for Quinta do Noval’s Terroir Series

By Jo Gilbert

Quinta do Noval has launched the second wine from their ultra-premium, limited edition Terroir Series – a collaboration between Carlos Agrellos, Noval’s technical director, and Christian Seely.

Last year, the Port producer launched Vinhas do Markha 2019 – the first of a series of wines from special parcels within the Noval estate portfolio.

The sophomore effort is now being released in the form of the Vinhas do Passadouro 2020 Terroir Series red wine, made from a field blend of over twenty different varieties, on vines dating back to the 1930s. The wine retails for approximately £215 a bottle.

The wine is taken from the Quinta da Passadouro, which lies just below the Noval vineyards and is prized for its top terroir and individual plots of old vines, was acquired in 2019.

The wine was announced by Agrellos (pictured), who said “its true essence will be revealed after a few years of cellaring” and also Seely, AXA Millésimes’ MD.

Seely has been at the helm AXA Millésimes since 2000 and has had an illustrious career while also taking final responsibility for a plethora of top wine estates including Châteaux Pibran in Pauillac, Suduiraut in Sauternes, Domaine de l'Arlot in Nuits-St-Georges, Disznókő in Hungary and Quinta do Noval in Portugal.

The new Douro red wine is made from “exceptional terroir situated on the left bank of the Pinhão river”, Noval said. The vines are planted principally on ancient walled terraces, at the heart of which lies a 0.93 ha parcel of old vines. These old vines stretch back to 1930 and are a field blend of over 20 different traditional varieties, mainly grown on schist soil with a high mineral content including quartz, mica and various types of feldspar that contribute to the wine’s unique flavours and characteristics.

Noval will be showing the Vinhas do Passadouro 2020 at the Swan at The Globe tasting with Christian Seely on 10 October, with Gonzalez Byass acting as importer.







