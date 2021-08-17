Subscriber login Close [x]
Hawksmoor floats into Canary Wharf

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 August, 2021

Hawksmoor Wood Wharf

1 Water Street, London E14

thehawksmoor.com

This winter, Hawksmoor will open a restaurant and bar in a floating pavilion at the docks of Wood Wharf, a new part of Canary Wharf aimed at making the most of its riverside setting.

Set over three levels with a 150-cover restaurant, a 120-cover bar and outdoor space for eating and drinking, it will be Hawksmoor’s biggest restaurant and its first London opening in four years.

Made from sustainably sourced timber decking and aluminium extracted from hydro sources, the fully-floating pavilion has a green roof planted with wildflowers and grasses to encourage visits from insects and bees and to improve carbon capture.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
