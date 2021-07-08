Subscriber login Close [x]
Taka team brings Maru to Shepherd Market

By Lisa Riley
Published:  08 July, 2021

Maru

18 Shepherd Market, London W1J 7QH 

marulondon.com

Third-generation sushi chef Taiji Maruyama and the team behind Taka Marylebone this month opened the doors to their new restaurant in Shepherd Market, Mayfair.

Maru sees Maruyama present diners with a fresh, immersive experience, placing a focus on British ingredients prepared through a classical Japanese lens.

The restaurant serves a 20-course tasting menu, to just six guests at a time, with a supplementary omakase drink pairing comprising wine, Champagne, sake and tea.

Changing daily, the menus will be influenced by ingredients that are seasonally and locally available, in line with the farm-to-table approach of the restaurant.



