Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casillero del Diablo ambassador

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  02 June, 2021

Hollywood movie star Pedro Pascal has been unveiled as the first global brand ambassador for Chile wine brand, Casillero del Diablo.

Pascal will star in the forthcoming instalment of its Wine Legend creative, from the Concha y Toro owned brand, which will launch in Autumn 2021. The campaign advertisement filmed last week in Santiago and will be launched globally during the second half of the year.

Casillero del Diablo is currently the #4 wine brand by value in the UK, worth over £210m in retail sales value, and growing at 25% year-on -year, according to NielsenIQ (52w/e to 24 April 2021). 

Pascal, who was born in Santiago, Chile, is famous for appearing in a number of recent leading screen roles including The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, Narcos and Games of Thrones. 

“For Casillero del Diablo, the selection of Pedro Pascal as the new legend is a historic event, as it is the first time that we will have a global brand ambassador. He is a world-famous celebrity who is enjoying an extraordinary moment in his career,” said Sebastián Aguirre, Casillero del Diablo global marketing director.

UK marketing manager for Casillero del Diablo, Claire Raine, added: “We are so thrilled with this news, which underlines the ongoing commitment and investment that has been shown in the brand. 

“Storytelling is so important to brand building, and with Casillero currently at its highest ever level of penetration (11.5%) in this country and with our long-standing partnership with Sky Cinema reinforcing the link with movies and TV, having someone whose profile is as high as Pedro Pascal involved with Casillero del Diablo is amazing news.”  

Concha y Toro recently revealed that markets including the UK, Chile and USA drove sales growth in the first quarter of this year.

The news came as the business revealed its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021, which showed revenue increased by 8.2% driven by an overall volume growth of 10.8%, which was translated into higher average prices. 


 

 

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

...

Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95