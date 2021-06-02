Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casillero del Diablo ambassador

By Michelle Perrett

Hollywood movie star Pedro Pascal has been unveiled as the first global brand ambassador for Chile wine brand, Casillero del Diablo.

Pascal will star in the forthcoming instalment of its Wine Legend creative, from the Concha y Toro owned brand, which will launch in Autumn 2021. The campaign advertisement filmed last week in Santiago and will be launched globally during the second half of the year.

Casillero del Diablo is currently the #4 wine brand by value in the UK, worth over £210m in retail sales value, and growing at 25% year-on -year, according to NielsenIQ (52w/e to 24 April 2021).

Pascal, who was born in Santiago, Chile, is famous for appearing in a number of recent leading screen roles including The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, Narcos and Games of Thrones.

“For Casillero del Diablo, the selection of Pedro Pascal as the new legend is a historic event, as it is the first time that we will have a global brand ambassador. He is a world-famous celebrity who is enjoying an extraordinary moment in his career,” said Sebastián Aguirre, Casillero del Diablo global marketing director.

UK marketing manager for Casillero del Diablo, Claire Raine, added: “We are so thrilled with this news, which underlines the ongoing commitment and investment that has been shown in the brand.

“Storytelling is so important to brand building, and with Casillero currently at its highest ever level of penetration (11.5%) in this country and with our long-standing partnership with Sky Cinema reinforcing the link with movies and TV, having someone whose profile is as high as Pedro Pascal involved with Casillero del Diablo is amazing news.”

Concha y Toro recently revealed that markets including the UK, Chile and USA drove sales growth in the first quarter of this year.

The news came as the business revealed its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021, which showed revenue increased by 8.2% driven by an overall volume growth of 10.8%, which was translated into higher average prices.



