Concha y Toro sales growth driven by UK, Chile and USA

By Michelle Perrett

Viña Concha y Toro has revealed that markets including the UK, Chile and USA drove sales growth in the first quarter of this year.

The news comes as the business revealed its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021, which showed revenue increased by 8.2% driven by an overall volume growth of 10.8%, which was translated into higher average prices. Net profit for the company was up 87.3%.

The news comes as Concha y Toro recently revealed that the UK was one of its “strongest” performing export markets during 2020 with sales volume up 23%, boosted by top performing brands Casillero del Diablo, Trivento Reserve and Cono Sur Bicicleta.

In this quarter, volume growth was driven by its Principal and Invest brands, it said. Casillero del Diablo and line extensions increased volume by 35% while its Argentinian wine Trivento Reserve continued to show “strong momentum”, up 49% at a global level, led by its main market, the UK.

Viña Concha y Toro also highlighted the success of Diablo, a brand launched in 2018, which saw volume growth up 210%.

Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Viña Concha y Toro, said: “We are very satisfied to present another quarter of strong results for Viña Concha y Toro. In the 1Q21, our financials reflect broadly the delivery of our commercial strategy, in place since 2018, with a greater premium focus on those brands and markets that have the highest potential for value and profitability growth.”

He added: “In the period, our operations continued to work with relative normality and in compliance with protocols established by authorities and internal measures to prevent contagion in the scenario of the pandemic.”

The company said it had started to see recovery in several markets that were impacted in 2020 in the pandemic including China and South Korea.

Last month, the company become the largest wine company obtain the B Corp certification, which recognises companies that meet high standards of environmental management, governance and social performance.