Chadwick Family Estates appoints new UK director

By James Bayley

Chadwick Family Estates (Chile) have announced the appointment of Georgina Crawley to the position of UK director, intending to grow the business in the independent retail sector.

Crawley (pictured) will be part of James Manson’s team, who is currently director of regional sales for the Chilean producer, which is represented by Hatch Mansfield in the UK. She inherits a portfolio which includes flagship wines from Viñedos Familia Chadwick; Seña, Don Maximiano, Kai, La Cumbre, Las Pizarras and Viñedo Chadwick itself.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Crawley worked in private client sales at BI and as sales director at Justerini & Brooks before joining Goedhuis Waddesdon in 2014 where she focused on the company’s strategic growth, innovation and buying, as business development director.

Patrick McGrath MW, CEO of Hatch Mansfield, said: “I am delighted that Georgie will be joining us in this crucial new position. I enjoyed collaborating for over nine years with Georgie in her previous role, developing and growing the Hatch brands within the Private Client market. Georgie is immensely talented, holds a deep commercial understanding of the wine industry and has a real passion for Fine Wines.

“She has always advocated the achievements of Eduardo and his wines, becoming a good friend of him, and his daughter Pepa, who is also part of the Hatch Fine Wine sales team. Georgie is therefore the perfect choice to champion these very special wines. I am very excited she is now part of our team.”

Georgie Crawley added: “I am extremely excited to be joining such a highly respected and dynamic team in both Hatch Mansfield and Chadwick Family Estates – I have huge admiration for both. The prestigious quality of the portfolio I will be managing displays the incredible diversity of Chile's finest terroirs. Combine this with an award-winning winemaking team and you understand why these iconic estates are leaders in their fields. The wines are the epitome of finesse and elegance, comfortably competing with the world’s most renowned estates.”







