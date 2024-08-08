Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Flint Wines partners with Hatch Mansfield to distribute Iconic Wines

By James Bayley
Published:  08 August, 2024

Flint Wines has announced it is introducing a new addition to its portfolio to mark a milestone in a strategic partnership with Hatch Mansfield.

The wholesaler and importer has sold 10,000 bottles of Hatch Mansfield agency wines to the on-trade since the start of the year. These include wines from C.V.N.E., Chapoutier, Taittinger and Zuccardi.

To mark the milestone, Flint has introduced a new addition to its portfolio: the 2023 Orballo Albariño from Bodegas La Val, part of the C.V.N.E. collection. This wine will be available exclusively from Flint in London from August 2024.

The 2023 Orballo Albariño, priced at £13.75, is grown in the south-east facing Vilachán vineyards in the O Rosal sub-region of Rías Baixas. The grapes are hand-harvested and fermented in steel tanks, with the wine remaining on its lees until bottling in the spring.

The news comes two years after Hatch Mansfield teamed up with Flint Wines to distribute wines from the Spanish producer C.V.N.E. to London’s on-trade market.

Gearoid Devaney, Flint Wines director, describes Orballo as a complex, mineral Albariño from Bodegas La Val, a standout in Rías Baixas. He notes that although it’s Flint’s first Albariño, it complements their portfolio well, highlighting the consistent quality of C.V.N.E.’s wines.

James Manson, Hatch Mansfield director of regional sales, added: “We’re delighted with the success of our first few years working with Flint Wines as a key on-trade partner so this is a natural extension. Flint’s exceptional expertise has helped us to grow a number of our key agencies and we’re delighted to see Bodegas La Val being added. We know the team at Flint understands the wider C.V.N.E. philosophy that great wine is made in the vineyard and we’re excited about Flint’s ability to now offer this top quality Albariño to a wider London audience.” 

With Hatch’s support, Flint has secured listings with notable venues including Hawksmoor, the Savoy Grill, Coya Mayfair and Brunswick House.

Flint Wines offers a range of wines from C.V.N.E. properties, including Imperial, Contino and Monopole (Rioja), Virgen del Galir (Valdeorras), Roger Goulart (Penedès), Bela (Ribera del Duero) and Bodegas La Val (Rías Baixas from August 2024).



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hospitality industry welcomes interest r...

New hybrid wine launches at Tesco

Waitrose expands spirits range with Mang...

Founder regains control of Master of Malt

Languedoc on rise in UK

Michael Saunders: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95