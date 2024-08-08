Flint Wines partners with Hatch Mansfield to distribute Iconic Wines

By James Bayley

Flint Wines has announced it is introducing a new addition to its portfolio to mark a milestone in a strategic partnership with Hatch Mansfield.

The wholesaler and importer has sold 10,000 bottles of Hatch Mansfield agency wines to the on-trade since the start of the year. These include wines from C.V.N.E., Chapoutier, Taittinger and Zuccardi.

To mark the milestone, Flint has introduced a new addition to its portfolio: the 2023 Orballo Albariño from Bodegas La Val, part of the C.V.N.E. collection. This wine will be available exclusively from Flint in London from August 2024.

The 2023 Orballo Albariño, priced at £13.75, is grown in the south-east facing Vilachán vineyards in the O Rosal sub-region of Rías Baixas. The grapes are hand-harvested and fermented in steel tanks, with the wine remaining on its lees until bottling in the spring.

The news comes two years after Hatch Mansfield teamed up with Flint Wines to distribute wines from the Spanish producer C.V.N.E. to London’s on-trade market.

Gearoid Devaney, Flint Wines director, describes Orballo as a complex, mineral Albariño from Bodegas La Val, a standout in Rías Baixas. He notes that although it’s Flint’s first Albariño, it complements their portfolio well, highlighting the consistent quality of C.V.N.E.’s wines.

James Manson, Hatch Mansfield director of regional sales, added: “We’re delighted with the success of our first few years working with Flint Wines as a key on-trade partner so this is a natural extension. Flint’s exceptional expertise has helped us to grow a number of our key agencies and we’re delighted to see Bodegas La Val being added. We know the team at Flint understands the wider C.V.N.E. philosophy that great wine is made in the vineyard and we’re excited about Flint’s ability to now offer this top quality Albariño to a wider London audience.”

With Hatch’s support, Flint has secured listings with notable venues including Hawksmoor, the Savoy Grill, Coya Mayfair and Brunswick House.

Flint Wines offers a range of wines from C.V.N.E. properties, including Imperial, Contino and Monopole (Rioja), Virgen del Galir (Valdeorras), Roger Goulart (Penedès), Bela (Ribera del Duero) and Bodegas La Val (Rías Baixas from August 2024).







