Rioja plays a starring role in Cune’s first UK campaign

By Jo Gilbert

Hatch Mansfield has announced the launch of its first UK marketing campaign for Spanish label Cune, which will hone in on the brand’s Spanish heritage while promoting their range of Riojas.

The six-month Lucky Break campaign is aiming all activity towards amplifying consumer awareness of Cune’s range of Riojas, which include Crianza, Reserva, Gran Reserva, Blanco and Rosé.

Based on highlighting the brand’s ethos of luck and spontaneity, the campaign will take a three-tiered approach, aiming to reach consumers in-store at point of sale, via consumer PR and social media campaigns, as well as paid digital media.

This month will also see the roll-out of an off-trade on-pack promotional competition, which will sit on a selection of retailers shelves, such as Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons across the UK. Consumers can enter the competition via a QR code on the bottle neck collar or via the dedicated competition landing page – another first for the brand.

“We’re excited to kick off our new brand campaign for Cune, to shine the spotlight on an amazing brand that produces some of Spain’s best-loved Riojas and its number one selling Crianza,” Hatch Mansfield’s consumer marketing manager, Deborah Zbinden said.

“Elegant, balanced and accessible, Cune is the modern expression of traditional winemaking steeped in heritage. Through the on-pack competition to the social and paid digital activity, we hope to tell the Cune story and encapsulate the brand ethos of spontaneity, making your own luck and enjoying life with Cune.”

The Cune wine range includes the Cune Crianza Rioja 2017/2018, made from premium Rioja Alta grapes; the hallmark Cune Reserva Rioja 2016; the Cune Barrel Fermented Blanco 2019, a citrus flavoured white Rioja; and the pale, dry Cune Rosado 2020. All four wines are available nationwide in Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Majestic, Waitrose and Coop stores and retail between £10-£16.

Cune is part of C.V.N.E., the Northern Spanish Wine Company founded in 1879. Today, the company is still family run after being founded by brothers Eusebio and Raimundo Real de Asúa in 1879 in Haro, Rioja.

The brand is brought into the UK by Hatch Mansfield, specialists in premium wines made by independent, family-owned winemakers.









