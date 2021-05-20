Atkin awards first South American perfect score to wine from “best ever” Argentina vintage

By Jo Gilbert

Harpers columnist and UK wine writer Tim Atkin MW has given his seal of approval to the 2019 Argentinian vintage, which he says is “the best I’ve tasted” from the country.

Now in its ninth year, the 2021 report heaps particular praise on the country’s Malbecs alongside the “increasing roster of great white wines” from Argentina, especially its Semillóns, Chardonnays and white blends.

A record 1,847 wines from 299 wineries were tasted this year, including Atkin’s first ever 100-point score for a South American wine. This was his red wine of the year, 2019’s Per Se Uní del Bonnesant Malbec, Gualtallary.

Atkin said: “I wasn’t able to visit Argentina this year, which was a wrench as it’s a country that’s close to my heart. Instead, I tasted the wines and talked to many producers remotely. There’s no substitute for walking through vineyards and visiting cellars for getting a handle on what’s going on, but I’m proud of what I’ve managed to produce from the UK. It’s my biggest, as well as my most comprehensive report.”

In the 2021 Argentina Special Report, Atkin singles out the quality of the cool, dry 2019 vintage, which he rates as the best he’s tasted in nearly 30 years. A total of 110 wines received 95 points or more.

He also paid tribute to the country’s whites, which for many years have stood alongside Argentina’s more famous reds.

His biggest praise however was reserved for Malbec, a variety that was in danger of disappearing at the end of the 1980s.

“Argentina’s signature grape just gets better and better. It’s fitting that my first-ever 100-point wine from South America should be a Malbec from a world-class terroir,” he said.







2021 ARGENTINA REPORT - THE PODIUM

Winemaker of the Year Alejandro Sejanovich of Bodega Teho, Buscado Vivo o Muerto, Cielo Arriba, Estancia Los Cardones, Estancia Uspallata, Manos Negras and TintoNegro

Young Winemaker of the Year Juan Pablo Murgia of Argento and Otronia

Winemaking Legend Hervé Joyaux Fabre of Bodegas Fabre

Viticulturist of the Year Pamela Alfonso of Alta Vista

Red Wine of the Year 2019 Per Se Uní del Bonnesant, Gualtallary

White Wine of the Year 2018 Michelini I Mufatto Certezas Semillón, El Peral

Rosé of the Year 2020 Andeluna Blanc de Franc Rosé, Uco Valley

Sparkling Wine of the Year 2014 Cruzat Millésime Blanc de Blancs, Uco Valley

Sweet Wine of the Year 2019 Terrazas de los Andes Petit Manseng, Uco Valley

Red Wine Discovery of the Year 2019 Estancia Uspallata Igneo, Uspallata

White Wine Discovery of the Year 2018 Escala Humana Credo Semillón, El Peral

Sparkling Wine Discovery of the Year 2012 Alta Vista Atemporal Grand Élevage, Uco Valley

Rosé Wine Discovery of the Year 2020 Uqueco Wine CoeurSair Grenache Rosé, Alto Agrelo

Value Red of the Year 2020 Niven Criolla Argentina Tinto de Tintas, Mendoza

Value White of the Year 2019 Krontiras Cosmic Amber, Maipú

Value Rosé of the Year 2020 El Esteco Blanc de Noir Rosado, Calchaqui Valleys

Value Sparkling Wine of the Year 2019 Bodega Vistalba Progenie II Extra Brut, Uco Valley

Value Sweet Wine of the Year 2020 Tukma Torrontés Tardio, Calchaqui Valleys









