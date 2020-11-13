Subscriber login Close [x]
Kleine Zalze tops Platter’s gongs

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 November, 2020

Stellenbosch producer Kleine Zalze has been named Top Performing Winery of the Year in the latest annual Platter’s South African wine guide.

The estate achieved the accolade after seven wines picked up five star ratings for its wines, with a further six wines pulling in four and a half stars.

The five star wines included the Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Chenin Blanc 2019 and Sauvignon Blanc 2019 from the Family Reserve Range, along with the Vineyard Selection range Chenin Blanc 2019.

The Platter’s award came on the heels of Kleine Zalze being named Most Successful Producer Overall at the Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show a few weeks ago.

“To be named best producer in consecutive events by two of South Africa’s most influential and experienced wine-tasting panels is a wonderful acknowledgement for the team,” said Kleine Zalze owner and MD Kobus Basson.

“A lot of thought, investment and work brought us to this point in the Kleine Zalze journey. Next year will be 25 years since we acquired Kleine Zalze and embarked on this journey. Our aim was to build a sustainable wine business and to keep the focus on improving our wines across price points, styles and cultivars whilst ensuring that we stay relevant to the market.”

Platter’s guide publisher JP Rossouw, describing Kleine Zalze as being “on the forefront of brand South Africa”, added congratulations to the team “on the well-deserved fruits of sustained, dedicated and creative work”.



