Araex brings on first sherry

By Jo Gilbert

Araex, Spain’s premiere fine wine group, has added a three-tiered range of sherries to its pan-Spanish portfolio alongside a number of new Spanish wines.

Araex is adding a Manzanilla, Fino and Amontillado to its portfolio for the first time under its R&G brand, all sourced from Bodega Almacenista Yuste in Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

It’s the first time Araex Grands has delved into sherry, while also branching out further from its Rioja and Rueda heartlands with its first ever Priorat.

“We went through this process for three years to find the best wines in Jerez. Now, after a delay due to the pandemic, we’re proud to announce our first ever sherry in Araex’s 27 year history, as well as our first ever Priorat,” Javier Galarreta, founder and CEO, said.

Araex celebrated its 25th anniversary in June 2018, having been founded by entrepreneur Galarreta in 1993. In 2010 he launched the R&G project with the close involvement of French wine consultant Michel Rolland.

The group initially brought together a number of winegrowers from Rioja Alavesa, before embarking on an ambitious expansion plan across Spain. R&G, Araex’s collaboration between Rolland and company founder Galarreta, is a major flagship for the group.

The Clos d`en Ferran Priorat comes from the oldest rock-based soil in Porrera, dating back 400 million years, making it one of the oldest soils in Europe, with the wine being a blend of 62% Cariñena and 38% Garnacha.

The new additions across Jerez, Priorat and the Eldoze vineyards in Toledo's southern mountains expand the existing line up of Ribera del Duero, Rueda, Rioja Alavesa, Esencia and Iconic wines in the growing Araex R&G portfolio.











