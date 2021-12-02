Vagabond launches new AI somm subscription service

By James Lawrence

Independent hybrid retailer Vagabond has embraced the digital revolution with the unveiling of a new consumer-facing interface, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Vagabond Somm subscription service will involve a process of constant feedback, ascertaining the particular preferences of its member via a series of questions, using proprietary AI-driven technology.

In the first instance, the Vagabond Somm will select a customised selection of five 100ml taster bottles, allowing the recipient to discover lesser-known grape varieties, emerging wine regions, and upcoming producers.

Once these have been enjoyed, subscribers can easily provide feedback to Somm via an easy-to-use app, allowing the smart technology to make the next box of wines even more tailored and compelling. Wines can be sent once or twice a month.

Stephen Finch, founder of Vagabond, commented: “Since 2010, we’ve been introducing our customers to new and exciting wines from around the world. A big part of our success has been empowering customers to explore wine at their own pace thanks to the 100+ wines we have available for customers to pour and sample themselves.”

He added: "Somm recreates the Vagabond experience for the home. Leveraging the benefits of AI, we can refine our understanding of customers’ preferences even when they’re not in a Vagabond venue, enabling the world’s first truly personalised wine subscription service”.

Available to subscribe from £25.00, the Vagabond SOMM app can be downloaded here.

After the success of its first shop in Fulham in 2010, Vagabond has grown to include nine wine bars across London, plus their newest one in Birmingham. With over 100 wines available by the sample or glass from their iconic ‘pour your own’ dispensing machines, Vagabond’s mission is to make it easy and fun to discover new wines.







