Jolie-Pitts debut rosé Champagne

By Jo Gilbert

The march of celebrity backed wine brands into mainstream consciousness continues with the launch of Fleur de Miraval, a new collaboration with former Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and the Péters family in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger.

Fleur de Miraval is a brand new collaboration from Provence’s Château Miraval, which the now-divorced American couple purchased – and still co-own along with the winemaking Perrin family – in 2012.

It is being billed as 'the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne’.

After joining forces with the Perrin family of the Rhône's Château de Beaucastel in 2012, Miraval quickly established itself as a major player in rosé, with the first 6,000 bottles of their Miraval rosé selling out within six hours.

The new Champagne, available from 15 October, is likely to sell just as fast – a testament to how far the image of rosé has come, as well as the power of celebrity backed endorsements.

Jolie-Pitts’ latest news follows similar mainstream moves by singer Kylie Minogue, who is also making a name for herself in the UK with rosé, and actress Cameron Diaz.

Ryan Reynolds and George Clooney meanwhile have risen to the top of the spirits world via major partnerships with Diageo.

“This project is, first and foremost, an artistic venture, because producing fine wines is a form of artistic creation,” said Famille Perrin.

“We have known Rodolphe Péters for many, many years and, like him, we are passionate about the great wines of the world. Yet, each time we’ve gotten together to taste fine, vintage Rosé Champagnes, we’ve come to the same conclusion; we love the aromas that these great Champagnes develop with age, especially when they lean towards Chardonnay, but we often also find heavy aromatic notes from the red wine, which create an overall conflict with the harmony and nobility.”

“Miraval isn’t a ‘celebrity’ wine for me,” Pitt said publicly on Monday. “Above all, it’s a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence. For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we’re in it for the long term. It's not just a passing trend.”

Le Mesnil-sur-Oger is a commune in the Marne department in the Grand Est region in north-eastern France.

The limited first-edition of Fleur de Miraval were aged for three years on the lees of the Péters caves and consists of 75% Chardonnay and 25% young Pinot Noir blend, made using the saignée method.













