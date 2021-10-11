Nyetimber unveiled as wine producer of the year

By Michelle Perrett

Nyetimber was unveiled as Wine Producer of the Year in the first-ever Tim Atkin MW England Special Wine Report.

Atkin commissioned expert Tom Hewson to do an in-depth analysis of the English wine scene and the result was the England 2021 Special Report, the first English report to feature in his series of analytical wine reviews.

This was one of the biggest single tastings of English Wines ever undertaken. Hewson tasted more than 250 wines, blind, in all styles, including many debut vintages and soon-to-be released cuvées. Each of the wines was scored with comprehensive tasting notes. The report also gives essential background information, fresh analysis and opinion on the English wine industry.

"I've been following English wine closely for over five years, getting to know everyone from producers and growers to viticulturalists and vineyard workers as they work in the extremely dynamic environment,” Hewson said.

“It was a real privilege to taste such a comprehensive cross-section of the wines being produced side by side, with time and space for each, and get to grips with some of the most promising developments in both still and sparkling production”

He said there is a “great deal to be excited about” as English wine continues to expand.

“This makes it the perfect time to put together a report that sits next to those Tim Atkin MW produces for some of the world's highest-profile wine regions, to give a sense of England's direction as more and more new names start to emerge," he said.

11 top awards were given

• Wine Producer of the Year – Nyetimber

• Sparkling Brut Blend of the Year – Nyetimber 1086 2010

• Blanc de Blancs of the Year – Ridgeview Blanc de Blancs 2009 Limited Release Magnum

• Blanc de Blancs Noirs of the Year – Denbies 'Cubitt' Blanc de Noirs 2014

• Rosé Brut of the Year – Digby Fine English Vintage Rosé 2014

• Best Value Sparkling Wine of the Year – Raimes Classic 2015

• Still White of the Year – Danbury Ridge 'Octagon Block' Chardonnay 2018

• Still Red of the Year – Danbury Ridge 'Octagon Block' Pinot Noir 2018

• Still Rosé of the Year – Dillions Rosé 2018

• Best Value Still Wine of the Year – Stopham Estate Pinot Blanc 2020

• Best Debut Wine – Danbury Ridge 'Octagon Block' Chardonnay 2018













