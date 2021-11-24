Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction achieves landmark sale

By James Lawrence

The 161st Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction has set a new world record, after €800,000 (£671,000) was bid for a barrel of Corton Renardes Grand Cru.

A barrel of wine from the exalted vineyard, situated in the appellation of Aloxe-Corton, was jointly purchased by the French actress and singer Jeanne Balibar, and actor Pio Marmaï, a sponsor of Institut Curie which undertakes vital research in the treatment of breast cancer.

Led by Sotheby’s for the first time in the event's history, the sale took place on Sunday 21 November.

The auction managed to raise €11,678,000 (£9,803,000) for a total of 351.5 barrels (average price of €33,223 per barrel). Despite the pandemic context, the auction saw an unprecedented increase in prices of 100% for whites and 60% for reds, compared to last year.

Among the bidders was Albert Bichot, a family-owned merchant established in 1831.

"Buying from the Hospices de Beaune is a tradition as much as it is a commitment", said Albéric Bichot, 6th generation of the family.

His firm purchased 45.5 barrels, spending €1,989,000 (£1670,000) or 17% of the total value of the sale.









