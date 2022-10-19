Subscriber login Close [x]
Gran Orden de Caballeros welcomes three new members

By James Lawrence
Published:  19 October, 2022

At a gala dinner held at the Savoy hotel yesterday (18 October), three ‘leading lights of the Spanish wine industry in the UK’ were invested into the order.

The three – Basque-born chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho; Vicente Dalmau Cebrián-Sagarriga, general manager of winery Marqués de Murrieta; and Catriona Felstead MW, senior wine buyer for fine wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd – were chosen by their peers to join the group, which was founded in 1985 by Wines from 

With the exception of a temporary hiatus during the pandemic, the organisation welcomes three new Caballeros to the Gran Orden each year. Its members are an eclectic mix of wine professionals from across the trade, including winemakers and winery owners in Spain, wine importers and retailers in the UK, as well as chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, and educators.

Catriona Felstead MW was appointed as a buyer at Berry Bros. & Rudd in 2013, before being promoted to senior buyer, where she worked across regions including Spain and South Africa.

Nieves Barragán Mohacho is a much-loved chef and restaurateur. Having grown up in Bilbao, she came to London in the late-1990s to work at restaurants including Fino and Barrafina.

During her ten years as executive chef for both Fino and Barrafina, she oversaw the opening of two further Barrafina restaurants and gained a Michelin star for the original site on Frith Street. She left in 2018 to open Sabor in Mayfair with business partner José Etura.

Vicente Dalmau Cebrián-Sagarriga studied law at the University of Navarra, before embarking upon a career in the wine industry. In 1989, he started to work for the Rioja bodgea Marqués de Murrieta. In the 1990s, he took over management of the family winery with the aim of revolutionising the business and the winery site.

Gran Orden’s acting chancellor, Elisa Carbonell, said: “We are delighted to gather today to welcome these three distinguished Caballeros to the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino. Together we celebrate the successes of the Spanish wine industry, as the love that British people have for Spanish wines goes from strength-to-strength.”




Keywords:

