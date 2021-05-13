Bordeaux’s Château La Fleur de Boüard joins Mentzendorff

By Jo Gilbert

Mentzendorff and Hubert de Boüard de Laforest have announced that Château La Fleur de Boüard will join the Mentzendorff portfolio with the first stocks of mature vintages being available from June 2021.

The new partnership will be launching with a selection of mature vintages for the on-trade and independents, with a UK exclusive to follow later in the year with the release of the 2020 vintage of Château La Fleur de Boüard and Le Plus de Boüard.

Andrew Hawes, MD of Mentzendorff, said the new account is a “very exciting development” for the company, as there is “growing interest not only in Bordeaux generally, but also ‘satellite appellations’ such as Lalande-de-Pomerol where we perceive there to be high potential and excellent value for the consumer”.

“Not only are we bringing a top quality Bordeaux agency into Mentzendorff, thus providing an additional complementary region and estate to our customers, but also in partnering with Hubert and his daughter Coralie we have found the most wonderful natural fit with our existing portfolio of family-owned brands and estates from around the world,” he added.

Owner Hubert de Boüard de Laforest purchased the 25ha property in 1998 in Lalande-de-Pomerol appellation. He is joined in the family business by his daughter Coralie de Boüard, who manages the estate. Philippe Nunes is technical director at the winery which is made of glass and timber, uses natural gravity throughout the cellar and majors on “innovative expertise”, the ‘trademark’ of the de Boüard family.

Their major innovation is the property’s vat house, which the family says is unique in the world.

Hubert de Boüard, owner of Château La Fleur de Boüard and co-owner of the 1er Grand Cru Classé Château Angélus, said: “It is the right time to be taking a new approach in the UK market, where we continue to see many opportunities. In Mentzendorff we have found a new partner sharing our long-term vision; with my daughter Coralie and family, we look forward to working together with Andrew’s team and to spending more time in a market that we know well and which is very important for us, as soon as we are able to visit again.”









