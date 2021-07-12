Cartuxa joins Mentzendorff

By Jo Gilbert

Mentzendorff has taken on historic Alentejan brand Cartuxa, one of the oldest brands in Portugal.

Vineyards have been maintained on the same Quinta de Valbom site in Évora, an Alentejo sub-region, since 1517 and were aboard Pedro Álvares Cabral’s ship when he discovered Brazil in 1500.

As of today, Mentzendorff will be distributing its wines to the UK market.

“The Cartuxa brand is a natural addition to the Mentzendorff portfolio representing the best from the Alentejo and extending our reach within Portugal, a country we know extremely well,” Andrew Hawes, MD of Mentzendorff, said.

“With the Fundação Eugénio de Almeida we have found a partner sharing the long-vision that unites all our producer partners and in Pêra-Manca we bring a genuinely iconic wine to the UK market.”

Focused on native grape varieties from the Alentejo region, the wines have grown their way to cult status over the years within Portugal and around the world.

After a long and colourful history in the region, the vineyards of Quinta de Valbom were taken over by the Pêra-Manca brand in the 1870s, with the wines gathering international recognition via medals in Bordeaux soon after. Following many political changes in Portugal, the arrival of phylloxera and the death of the vineyard owner in 1920, the Pêra-Manca wines were not made again until 1990 when Cartuxa revived the Pêra-Manca label for its flagship wines.

On the UK partnership, Pedro Baptist, winemaker and vice-president of the executive board of Fundação Eugénio de Almeida added: “We believe that Mentzendorff is the perfect partner for our vision to produce unique wines for UK wine lovers and for new consumers that want to discover and feel the spirit of the Alentejo-Évora region in a glass of wine.”







