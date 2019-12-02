Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Major renovation at Ducasse ramps up CA Grands Crus overhaul

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  02 December, 2019

CA Grands Crus has revealed plans to expand its Grand Puy Ducasse winery with the aim of micro-vinifying plots from their Pauillac estate.

Renovations will begin in March 2020 and will finish in time for the harvest in 2022.

Among various plans to update the winery, which sits down by the river in Pauillac, the group’s main objective is to double the vat capacity from the existing number of around 30.

The renovations are part of a large-scale re-think at the French company to double down on quality and focus on a smaller stable of brands.

This includes the decision to put two of it's properties, Château Blaignan in Médoc and the 58-hectare Château La Tour de Mons in Margaux, up for sale at the beginning of the year.

At the time of writing, Blaignan is still up for sale while the sale of La Tour De Mons is just now being finalised. 

Similar renovations have also just completed at Burgundy property Chateau de Santenay, which owns 100ha of land under vine.

In town last week, the group’s recently appointed MD, Anne La Naour, stressed the importance of improving the company’s raw materials and to differentiate between plots in order to keep up with market demand for terroir-driven wines.

“Grand Puy Ducasse is probably the most representative of the different soil in Paulliac,” she told Harpers. “It has 63 different plots for 40ha, which is tremendous when you have the tools and equipment to deal with such huge diversity, and that wasn’t the case before now.

“We’re going to have brand new equipment and a winery that will allow us to take the essence of our terroir and vinify block by block, and pick them at the maturity that we want, with the objective of the making the greatest Ducasse ever.”

Grand Puy Ducasse is part of the 1855 classification and is believed to be the only grand cru classé producer that vinifies in Pauillac City.

It also owns Clos Saint-Vincent in Saint-Emilion and Château Meyney next to Pauillac in Saint-Estèphe.

The plans to revamp Ducasse were revealed to Harpers by La Naour, who became the company’s new MD in May, taking over from Thierry Budin.

At the same time, Jean-Philippe Archambault became the new director of Santenay, which is one of the largest estates in Burgundy.

“We have extensive vineyards of 96ha in Burgundy, and in Burgundy that’s a large area,” Archambault explained. “We now have a lot of land under vine in Mercurey, Côte du Beaune and in March we acquired 7ha in Côte de Nuits. It means we have an even wider estate stretching from Mercurey to Gevrey along a 60km strip, with a very nice chateau with more than 1,000 years of history. With all this, we hope to have a real renaissance.”

CA Grands Crus is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, the world's largest cooperative financial institution with a network of local banks in France.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95