Ehrmanns pours Beefsteak into cans

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 June, 2020

Ehrmanns Wines has launched its Beefsteak Club Mendoza Malbec in 250ml can format (rrp: £2.99).

In a bid to highlight the recyclability of the aluminium cans, a light-hearted ‘Recycla-Bull’ logo is featured on the packaging. 

Environmental considerations were at “the heart of the decision to can Beefsteak Club”, as well as Kantar data showing that the brand has a special appeal to younger drinkers, particularly the under 28s, said Ehrmanns.  

“Cans are a liberating and unpretentious format, which we feel is the perfect fit for Beefsteak Club. They are also ideal for this period where friends and family are being encouraged to meet outdoors. Light weight small serves are great for enjoying by the barbecue, at a picnic, or for taking to the beach,” said Susannah Taylor, marketing manager at Ehrmanns

Malbec could benefit from “light chilling on a hot summer’s day, and cans make this easy”, she added.

Ehrmanns is supporting the launch with an offbeat social media campaign with “this younger demographic in mind”. 

Competitions in the pipeline include the creative ‘Cans’ Film Festival, where fans of the brand will have the opportunity to create short films to win a case.

Beefsteak Club is one of the top five bestselling Argentinean Malbec brands in the UK (Nielsen MAT Dec 2019).




