Trivento breaks into top 20 UK off-trade wine brands

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  06 August, 2019

Stellar year-on-year sales growth has driven Concha y Toro’s Trivento brand into the UK off-trade top 20 for the first time, according to data from Nielsen.

Retail sales of the Argentinean brand are up 43.4% to nearly £43m in the year to 13 July, with volume sales up 80% year-on-year in just the last twelve weeks compared to the same period last year, the new data reveals.

Trivento is now the UK’s leading Argentinean wine brand and its Trivento Reserve the UK’s best-selling Malbec, according to Nielsen. 

Clare Griffiths, commercial director at Concha y Toro UK, said:“We are delighted with the performance of  Trivento and how the brand has added value to Argentina as well as the overall wine category. 

“Since its launch into the UK market, we have been committed to supporting the brand with integrated and targeted marketing campaigns to drive household penetration.  Over recent years we have also see an opportunity to trade consumers up through the upper tiers of Trivento Private Reserve and Golden Reserve Malbec.”

Trivento is the third Concha y Toro brand in the off-trade top 20, joining Casillero del Diablo and Isla Negra.





