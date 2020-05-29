Amathus Drinks invites consumers to Taste Together online

By Jo Gilbert

Wine and Spirit importer, distributor and retailer Amathus Drinks is forging head with a range of interactive online tastings to help customers explore far flung corners of the wine world.

Dry Hungarian Tokaji, plus a red wine from the Azores islands and a late-harvest Australian Muscat will all feature as part of the company’s new Taste Together series, which is now ready to launch with consumers, following a more intimate dry run with friends and family.

Jeremy Lithgow MW, Amathus Drinks’ head of wine, said: “There’s a world of wine and spirits out there which people might not have tried or even considered before, so we see this as a fantastic opportunity for people to expand their palates and delve into some of the less obvious corners of the categories. We’ll be keeping the programme as fresh and varied as possible; some of the line-ups are themed, and some such as next week's are wilfully diverse.”

Having launched earlier this month week, the series follows in the footsteps of many of businesses which have been turning online to keep customers engaged during lockdown.

Participants will be able to buy a selection of bottles or samples for delivery or collection, and then taste along with the Amathus team, brand ambassadors and producers.

Next week’s session (5 June) will be with Lithgow himself, with a focus on a diverse selection of wines from across Hungary, the mid-Atlantic Azores islands and Australia.

